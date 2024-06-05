US expects continued close ties with India post PM Modi's re-election

WASHINGTON: The Joe Biden administration in the US said on Tuesday it looks forward to "continued" close relations with India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling coalition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was voted to a third term.

“I expect a continued close partnership between the United States and India. There is a great partnership both at the government level, at the – and at the people-to-people level, and I fully expect that to continue,” Matthew Miller, the State Department Spokesperson, said in response to a question at the daily briefing.

“On behalf of the United States, we want to commend the Government of India and voters there for successfully completing and participating in such a massive electoral undertaking, and we look forward to seeing the final results,” he added in response to a question about allegations by Indian officials of attempts to influence the elections.