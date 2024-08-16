US Deputy Secretary of State Verma to visit India on August 17

WASHINGTON: Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma will visit India from August 17 to advance and support a prosperous, secure, and resilient future for both countries, the US state department has announced.

Verma, a top Indian-American diplomat, will lead a US delegation to India between August 17 and 22 to meet senior government officials, climate leaders, aerospace academics and industry representatives to advance the US-Indian partnership on a full range of issues, including economic development, clean energy and climate action, and STEM education, the statement said.

Verma will be joined in India by Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta and Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Energy David Turk, it said.

Verma is currently visiting Nepal where a new government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was installed last month.

Verma, 55, a former US Ambassador to India, is the highest-ranking Indian-American ever in the State Department.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken named Verma as the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, in addition to his current position, which is the number two position in the State Department.