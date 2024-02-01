US conducts strikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in 'self defence'

WASHINGTON: The US Central Command Forces on Thursday conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs as they were posing an imminent threat in the region, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. The US forces conducted these strikes at 1:30 am (Sanaa Time) when they identified the UAV ground control station and one-way attack UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

They determined that the Houthis presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy Ships in the region. Following this, the US force subsequently struck and destroyed the UAV ground control station and 10 one-way attack UAVs in self-defence. According to the CENTCOM, the action by the US forces will protect freedom of navigation, adding that, it will "make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels."

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian-backed Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile towards the Gulf of Aden. The missile was successfully shot down by US Navy missile destroyer USS Carney. "On Jan. 31, at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden. The missile was successfully shot down by the USS Carney (DDG 64)," CENTCOM said. "At 9:10 pm, the USS Carney engaged and shot down three Iranian UAVs in its vicinity. There were no injuries or damage reported," CENTCOM added.

Iran, a Houthi supporter, persists in sending weapons and supplies to the group. Recently, the US Navy seized Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missile components off the coast of Somalia, intended for the Houthis. Two US Navy SEALs lost their lives during the operation, according to CNN. Moreover, the US in retaliation, has conducted multiple strikes inside Yemen against Houthi weapons depots, command and control nodes, and storage facilities since January 11. While the degradation of Houthi weapons capabilities has occurred, officials have refrained from specifying the extent.