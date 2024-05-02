US accuses Russia of using "chemical weapon" against Ukraine, sanctions over 280 individuals, entities

WASHINGTON: The United States has accused Russia of the use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops in the ongoing conflict, and has ordered the sanctioning of over 280 individuals and entities to impose additional costs on Russia for its foreign aggression.

"The Department of State is concurrently delivering to Congress a determination pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) regarding Russia's use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops. Pursuant to the CBW Act, the Department is re- imposing restrictions on foreign military financing, U.S. Government lines of credit, and export licenses for defense articles and national security-sensitive items going to Russia," the US State Department said in an official release.

Separately, the US said it is most likely the result of Russian forces trying to push Ukrainian forces out of their strongholds and obtain tactical advantages in combat.

"Russia's ongoing disregard for its obligations to the CWC comes. from the same playbook as its operations to poison Aleksey Navalny and Sergei and Yulia Skripal with Novichok nerve agents," the State Department said.

The US is also putting sanctions on three entities of the Russian government that are associated with Moscow's chemical and biological weapons programs and four Russian companies that have contributed to such entities.

"The United States is today sanctioning more than 280 individuals and entities to impose additional costs on Russia for both its foreign aggression and internal repression. In this action, the Department of State is imposing sanctions on more than 80 entities and individuals, including those engaged in: the development of Russia's future energy, metals, and mining production and export capacity; sanctions evasion and circumvention; and furthering Russia's ability to wage its war against Ukraine," the State Department said.

In addition to these actions, the US is also sanctioning an. additional three individuals in connection with the death of Aleksey Navalny.

"All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (Ε.Ο.) 14024, as amended, which authorizes sanctions with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," the release read.

Slamming Russia, the statement said, "The United States will continue to use the tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia's military-industrial base and curtail Russia's use of the international financial system to further its war against Ukraine. We continue to stand in solidarity with Russians striving for a more democratic future and with Ukrainians defending their homeland from Russia's aggression."