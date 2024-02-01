UNRWA totally 'infiltrated' by Hamas: Israel

TEL AVIV: Israel has said that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Near East (UNRWA) is "totally infiltrated" by Hamas and wants it to be replaced by another aid agency.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had conveyed this to the Ambassadors of the UN during a meeting with them on Wednesday at Jerusalem, a statement issued by Israel Prime Minister's Office said.

Israel had conveyed to the UN and funding countries that 12 UNRWA staff members had directly participated in the October 7 attack when Hamas terrorists swarmed into Israel killing 1,200 people and holding 253 hostage.

Israel has in its report presented before the UN stated that of the 12 UNRWA staff who had directly participated in the attack, seven were UNRWA teachers, two were educational consultants and others were administrative staff of the Agency.

The UNRWA has also said that it was extremely important to conduct an independent investigation into Israeli allegations that 12 of its employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas onslaught against Israel.

According to a statement from Israel Government Press Office, Netanyahu told the UN ambassadors that the UNRWA has been in the service of Hamas, in its schools and many other things.

Israel Prime Minister said: "I say this with great regret because we hoped that there would be an objective and constructive body to offer aid. We need such a body today in Gaza, but UNRWA is not that body."

A dossier prepared by Israel revealed that during October 7 massacre, an UNRWA teacher was accused of being armed with an anti-tank missile, while another teacher had been accused of filming a hostage being taken captive on October 7.

Another of the staff, who, according to the dossier was an elementary school teacher and had allegedly served as a Hamas commander and participated in the massacre in Kibbutz Be'eri, while a man employed by UNRWA as a social worker was allegedly involved in kidnapping of the body of a soldier.