UN to mobilise USD 35 million grant for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: The United Nations is set to mobilise USD 35 million grant for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka in the next four years as the island nation is unable to afford debts after the economic crisis and the debt default, a UN official said on Thursday.

The UN and humanitarian partners launched post Ditwah Humanitarian Priorities Plan (HPP) for Sri Lanka, which covers immediate life-saving assistance in education, food security, agriculture and nutrition, health, protection, shelter, non-food items, camp coordination, water, sanitation and hygiene and early recovery, Marc-Andre Franche, the UN Resident Coordinator, told reporters.

At least 638 people have died, and 193 are missing as of Sunday, 6 am, due to the catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

“Cyclone Ditwah has hit the poorest and the most vulnerable the hardest”, Franche said.

“The disaster has confounded the impact after Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, where 25 per cent of the population is living in poverty”, he added.

The UN called on the international community to contribute towards HPP.

The UN has already received USD 9.5 million for the initiative with the support extended by Australia, Canada, the European Union Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, Adaderana quoted Franche as saying.

He noted they are seeking to mobilise a further USD 26 million in the coming months with a coordinated programme.

“While initial contributions from bilateral partners and 4.5 million dollars from the UN Central Emergency Fund are enabling rapid assistance, significant gaps remain,” he said.

Franche said protection risks are increasing with crowded shelters and limited facilities. “An estimated 4,62,000 children are among those affected by the cyclone,” he added.

Nearly 1.8 million people have been affected, and over 53,00 homes are completely destroyed in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, continuing its relief work in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, the Indian Army on Wednesday restored an essential communication infrastructure in one of the worst-affected areas near Kandy, the Indian High Commission said.

A major disruption had occurred in the central province’s Mahiyangana region, where the cyclone severely damaged the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network, triggering a widespread communication blackout.

Responding to an urgent request from Sri Lanka Telecom, the Integrated Task Force of the Shatrujeet Brigade swiftly moved into action. Despite difficult terrain and challenging weather, the team reached the affected stretch of the OFC route where a fallen tree had damaged the line near the BTS tower close to the Indian Army Field Hospital.

Through precise OFC splicing and technical expertise, the team restored connectivity to both civil and operational networks. This operation reinstated the primary communications ring in Mahiyanganaya, ensuring the rapid restoration of communication connectivity at this critical time.

Under operation Sagar Bandhu, beyond humanitarian relief and medical care, the Indian support in the recovery effort includes rapid, critical on-ground interventions that address urgent operational needs and ensure the continuity of vital public services.