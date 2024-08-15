UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings of protesters during students’ agitation

DHAKA: A team of UN experts will visit Bangladesh next week to investigate the killings of the protesters ahead of and in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as the prime minister last week, it was announced on Thursday.

This will be the first time the UN is sending a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971 to investigate widespread human rights abuses in the country, according to a UN official, said a post on X by the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh.

Muhammad Yunus took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8, days after Sheikh Hasina's government collapsed and she fled to India on August 5 amid violent protests over quota reforms for government jobs.

“The United Nations is sending a UN fact-finding team next week to probe atrocities committed during the Student Revolution in July and early this month. UN human rights chief Volker Turk announced the move when he called Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus late Wednesday,” the Chief Adviser of Government of Bangladesh said in a post on X, the handle for which is run by Yunus’ office.

Bangladesh descended into chaos last week after Hasina’s departure while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum on August 5. Before that, the anti-government protests had killed more than 500 people since mid-July.

Meanwhile, Turk assured his support and said an inclusive, human rights-centred approach will ensure the transition succeeds.

Volker Turk in a post late on Wednesday night said, “Promising phone call with @ChiefAdviserGoB Muhammad Yunus. I assured him of @UNHumanRights Office's solidarity with the people of #Bangladesh & our support to the interim govt at this pivotal time. An inclusive, human rights-centred approach will ensure this transition succeeds.”

Earlier on Wednesday, after his phone call with Turk, Yunus had posted: “The UN human rights chief, @volker_turk has made a phone call to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday.”

“A team of UN experts would soon visit the country to investigate [the killings]," Volker Turk told Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today during a phone conversation.

Yunus said in a connecting post on X: The UN rights chief said a UN-led investigation will be launched very soon to probe the killing of the protesters during the Student Revolution.

Human rights will be the cornerstone of his administration and the protection of every citizen is the top most priority of the government, Yunus, who has sought UN cooperation to uphold human rights, said.

“The Chief Adviser thanked him and his long-time friend Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, for supporting the Bangladesh students’ revolution and championing their rights during unprecedented and devastating killings of student protestors,” Yunus said in the series of posts.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed on Wednesday with the investigation agency of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina and eight others, accusing them of committing genocide and crimes against humanity during the mass movement of the students against her government.