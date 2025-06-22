Begin typing your search...

    UN condemns US strikes on Iran

    AuthorAPAP|22 Jun 2025 9:38 AM IST
    United Nations

    UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was “gravely alarmed” by the “dangerous escalation” of American bombers attacking nuclear sites in Iran.

    “There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control - with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” he said in a statement.

    He added that “at this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos” and called for further diplomacy.

