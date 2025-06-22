UN condemns US strikes on Iran

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was “gravely alarmed” by the “dangerous escalation” of American bombers attacking nuclear sites in Iran.

“There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control - with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” he said in a statement.

He added that “at this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos” and called for further diplomacy.