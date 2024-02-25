Ukraine's Air Force shoots down 16 Russian combat UAVs

KIEV: Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed 16 Russian Shahed combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the sky over Ukraine overnight on Sunday, media reported.

According to Ukrinform news agency, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

“On the night of February 25, 2024, the Russian army attacked with 18 Shahed combat UAVs (from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Crimea's Cape Chauda). The Defence Forces' mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile units, and Air Force aircraft engaged in an anti-aircraft battle and successfully destroyed 16 Shaheds within the Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions,” the report said.

As reported, air raid sirens went off in several regions of Ukraine on Saturday night as Russia launched attack drones into the country, Ukrinform news agency reported.