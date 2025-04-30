Begin typing your search...

    Ukraine ready to sign much anticipated mineral resources deal with US on Wednesday
    Image credit: AP

    WASHINGTON: Ukraine is prepared to sign a landmark mineral resources agreement with the United States in Washington on Wednesday, according to two senior Ukrainian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

    Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently in Washington for the final coordination of the agreement's technical details, the sources said.

    The Ukrainian Cabinet is expected to approve the agreement's text earlier Wednesday, after which it will be signed by an authorised government representative. The deal will then require ratification in the Ukrainian parliament before it can take effect.

