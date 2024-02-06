Begin typing your search...

UK PM Sunak says he is in regular contact with King Charles

"I'm in regular contact with him, as I always am, and that will absolutely continue," Sunak told BBC Radio on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Reuters)

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and saddened by King Charles' cancer diagnosis, adding he was in regular contact with the king and that would continue during his treatment.

