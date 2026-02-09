UK PM Keir Starmer fights for job after top aide quits over Epstein scandal fallout

“He turned our party around after one of its worst ever defeats and played a central role running our election campaign. It is largely thanks to his dedication, loyalty and leadership that we won a landslide majority and have the chance to change the country," said Starmer, in response to McSweeney’s resignation letter.

According to documents associated with the late Jeffrey Epstein released in the US, Mandelson shared confidential information with him when he was the business secretary in the Gordon Brown Labour government.

The Opposition parties rounded on Starmer and his own MPs questioned the vetting process that resulted in the appointment of Mandelson to a top diplomatic position before having to sack him as US envoy last year.