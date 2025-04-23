UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘utterly devastating’ Kashmir terror attack

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the terrorist attack in Kashmir, joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy who described it as a “cowardly” act.

They took to social media to express their shock as the death toll rose to 26 in the Pahalgam attack on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

“The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India,” said Starmer in a post on his X handle.

Lammy also took to the platform a little earlier with his reaction: “I am appalled by the horrific and cowardly terrorist attack on Kashmir earlier today. My thoughts are with all of those affected, especially those who have lost loved ones.”

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, issued a statement to say the organisation “stands in solidarity with the people of India at this time”.

“We are united in our determination today. The Commonwealth speaks with one voice that the terrorists will not succeed in their divisive mission to undermine our Commonwealth Charter values of peace, inclusiveness, tolerance, respect and understanding.

“We reiterate our absolute condemnation of all acts of terrorism in whatever form or wherever they occur or by whomsoever perpetrated, with the consequent tragic loss of life and human suffering,” she said.

The official UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advisory for the region, which advises against all travel to the region, remains unchanged.

“FCDO advises against all travel to the region of Jammu and Kashmir (including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar, and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway),” it reads.

Meanwhile, diaspora groups in Britain have also been taking to social media to express their shock and horror at the gunning down of innocent tourists in the popular scenic resort.

“FISI UK strongly condemns the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and demands immediate action to ensure those responsible are brought to justice. Such a sinister agenda will never succeed — they must be held to account,” said a statement from the Friends of India Society International (FISI) UK.

Terrorists struck at the prime tourist location in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased include two foreigners, from the UAE and Nepal, and two locals.

The bodies of the 26 victims were brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar early on Wednesday and then taken to the Police Control Room where Home Minister Amit Shah laid wreaths on them.