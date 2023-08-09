UAE President meets US NSA

Begin typing your search...

President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met visiting US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues.

ByIANSIANS|9 Aug 2023 2:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-09 02:30:58.0  )
 UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; NSA Jake Sullivan 

During the meeting held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the two sides "discussed the close, strategic ties between the UAE and the US, and expressed their shared interest in further strengthening these bonds", Xinhua news agency reported, citing the official news agency WAM.

They also discussed regional and international developments and stressed the importance of taking joint actions to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

