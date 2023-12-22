UAE: MoHAP awarded prestigious global accreditation in institutional agility

DUBAI: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has received the global accreditation certificate for corporate agility from the Business Agility Institute, becoming the first government entity in the UAE to claim this accolade.

This recognition is not only a regional but also an international milestone, underscoring the Ministry's effective healthcare system and its robust institutional flexibility and readiness to adapt to healthcare changes and future challenges.

It also reflects MoHAP's strategic approach to managing transformations and bolsters the UAE's competitive position and leadership in healthcare.

MoHAP has been awarded the accreditation after meeting the requirements and principles outlined in the Strategic and Operational Framework for Corporate Agility across all its sectors and departments.

The Ministry demonstrated exceptional performance in agility standards, especially in operations, services, capabilities, and resources.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP, said, "This achievement is not just an addition to MoHAP's impressive portfolio of local and international awards, it's a testament to our strategic approach. It would not have been possible had it not been for MoHAP's adoption and implementation of a work methodology that prioritises agility and institutional flexibility. This integrated approach has been pivotal in enabling us to adapt to changes and maintain a state of readiness." "We are pressing ahead in line with the plans and aspirations of the UAE government to be more flexible and faster in making decisions, keeping pace with global developments, and adopting innovative and proactive thinking to ensure readiness for the future to achieve the best levels of performance and maintain national achievements at all levels." For his part, Saqr Al Humeiri, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Ministry, said that the Ministry's evaluation by the Business Agility Institute covered several critical areas, including agility in leadership, financial resources, operations, and services. The Business Agility Institute is a globally recognised assessment institute based in California, USA. It boasts a membership of 2,500 from 94 countries, further underscoring the significance of the Ministry's achievement in this international context.