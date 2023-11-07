UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed meets Vatican Secretary of State in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, on the sidelines of the Global Faith Summit on Climate Action.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the two nations' efforts to promote values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity. They also reviewed the agenda of the Global Faith Summit on Climate Action which is taking place ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the role of religious leaders in raising public awareness of climate change and the global response to its repercussions, noting the significance of uniting efforts to protect the planet's future and achieve sustainable development in communities.

Sheikh Abdullah and Cardinal Parolin also discussed the latest developments in the region with a special focus on the humanitarian situation.

The UAE Foreign Minister expressed the country's commitment to establishing growing and evolving relations with the Vatican, working together to build bridges of dialogue and cooperation between different cultures and religions. "We believe in the importance of addressing the scourge of extremism and hatred, which undermine efforts aimed at achieving peace and promoting global tolerance and coexistence," he added.

Cardinal Parolin praised the exceptional relations between the two sides and the UAE's efforts to promote values of peace, tolerance, and coexistence among people, wishing the UAE success in hosting COP28 this month.

The meeting was attended by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity; Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders; Yasser Hareb, Emirati writer, TV presenter and member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, along with a number of officials.