UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

ABU DHABI: The sixth meeting of the Joint Committee between the UAE and the Republic of Belarus was held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The meetings were chaired by Ahmed Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, and Dmitri Pantos, Minister of State for Military Industries of the Republic of Belarus.

The meetings, which were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi, were attended by Ibrahim Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Belarus; Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Dr Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and a number of senior officials from both sides.

The talks focused on economic cooperation, particularly developments in trade and investment, banking cooperation, education, culture, cybersecurity, agriculture, and food.

The two sides also discussed relations between the UAE and Belarus and reaffirmed their common will to develop a constructive partnership that realises the mutual interests of the two countries and peoples. Al Sayegh noted the importance of the Joint Committee meeting to explore new opportunities to increase economic growth and prosperity and expand the constructive partnership to elevate cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the minutes of the Joint Committee was signed, wherein both sides expressed their appreciation for efforts to convene the committee and underscored the importance of advancing dialogue between the concerned authorities and the public and private sectors.