Typhoon hits Japanese islands south of Tokyo with heavy rain

TOKYO: Heavy rain from a typhoon on Thursday battered a chain of Japanese islands south of Tokyo and the government urged residents to watch for landslides and flooding.

Kyodo news agency reported there has been record rainfall in parts of the Izu island chain located 280 km south of the Japanese capital.

Hundreds of people took refuge at evacuation centres. One man died after being swept away by waves while fishing in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, on the main Japanese island of Honshu.