Two Turkey airlines suspend flights to Israel due to ongoing conflict

ANKARA: Two Turkey-based airlines have suspended flights to and from Israel due to the ongoing conflict on the Gaza Strip, local media reported on Wednesday.

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines has suspended flights until further notice, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to its website, the airline says it will allow some ticket changes and refunds for those with Tel Aviv flights.

Low-cost Pegasus Airlines also announced on its website the suspension of flights to Israel due to "recent developments and the current conditions in the country", offering a full refund option for the tickets.

Since Israel declared a war on Hamas as retaliation against the militant group's unpredented attack on October 7, multiple airlines have cancelled or suspended flights to the Jewish nation.

While American Airlines announced that it was cancelling all flights to Israel's main international airport until December 4 “as a result of the current operating environment", Delta Air Lines said it was canceling flights for the rest of October.

While Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific canceled its Tuesday flight to and from Tel Aviv, Air Canada announced the suspension of all its flights for now.

Ireland’s Ryanair said it was canceling flights in and out of Tel Aviv until October 11, citing operational restrictions.

Air India and Lufthansa announced that they were canceling flights until October 14, and Norwegian Air said it is canceling flights until October 15.

Korean Air canceled one of its three regularly scheduled weekly flights into Tel Aviv on Monday, but the South Korean flag carrier said it is planning on flying a 218-seat plane from Tel Aviv and to Incheon on Tuesday in order to bring Korean nationals back home.