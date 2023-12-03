Begin typing your search...

Two ships hit by drone attacks in Red Sea

British maritime security company Ambrey said that another container ship had reportedly suffered damage from a drone attack about 63 miles

ByReutersReuters|3 Dec 2023 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-03 17:30:38.0  )
Two ships hit by drone attacks in Red Sea
CAIRO: Maritime security sources on Sunday said that a bulk carrier ship had been hit by at least two drones while sailing in the Red Sea.

British maritime security company Ambrey said that another container ship had reportedly suffered damage from a drone attack about 63 miles northwest of the northern Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

