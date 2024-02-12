Two injured in Texas church shooting, accused gunned down

WASHINGTON: Two individuals, including a child, were injured in a shooting at a church, after which the female shooter was gunned down by police in the US state of Texas.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a woman in a trench coat, armed with a long rifle and accompanied by a young child, shot fire at Joel Osteen's megachurch just before 2 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) on Sunday and was gunned down by two off-duty police officers who engaged her, resulting in the child being critically injured by gunfire, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 57-year-old man, whom local authorities do not suspect to be linked to the incident, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, said Finner.

According to local authorities, the relationship between the injured child and the suspect remains unclear.

"That female, that suspect, put that baby in danger," said the police chief. "I'm going to put that blame on her."