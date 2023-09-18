Turkish drone attack kills 4 Kurdish militants in Iraq

BAGHDAD: A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq has killed a senior member and three militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Counter-Terrorism Service of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said in a statement.

They were killed at 3 p.m. local time when a Turkish drone attacked their vehicle on a road in the Chalmir area of Sinjar mountain, nearly 120 km west of Nineveh's provincial capital Mosul, the statement said on Sunday.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil mountains, the main base of the group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.