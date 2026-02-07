Trump's racist post about Obamas deleted after backlash despite WH earlier defending it

Trump said later Friday that he won't apologise for the post: “I didn't make a mistake,” he said.

The Republican president's Thursday night post was blamed on a staffer after widespread backlash, from civil rights leaders to veteran Republican senators, for its treatment of the nation's first Black president and first lady.

A rare admission of a misstep by the White House, the deletion on Friday came hours after press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed “fake outrage” over the post. After calls for its removal - including by Republicans - the White House said a staffer had posted the video erroneously.

The post was part of a flurry of overnight activity on Trump's Truth Social account that amplified his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite courts around the country and Trump's first-term attorney general finding no evidence of systemic fraud.

Trump has a record of intensely personal criticism of the Obamas and of using incendiary, sometimes racist, rhetoric - from feeding the lie that Obama was not a native-born US citizen to crude generalisations about majority-Black countries.