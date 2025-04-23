Begin typing your search...

    Trump will head to Rome for funeral Friday

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the president's travel plans during her briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

    AuthorPTIPTI|23 April 2025 1:05 PM IST
    Trump will head to Rome for funeral Friday
    X

    Pope Francis and President Donald Trump (AP)

    WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to leave Washington on Friday morning to fly to Rome for Pope Francis' funeral services.

    He'll return Saturday evening, once services are over.

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the president's travel plans during her briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

    She did not provide details on if Trump will meet with foreign leaders during the trip, or who might travel with him as part of a US delegation.

    The White House says more details on travel will be coming.

    Pope FrancisPresident Donald TrumpFuneral Procession
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X