Trump will head to Rome for funeral Friday

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to leave Washington on Friday morning to fly to Rome for Pope Francis' funeral services.

He'll return Saturday evening, once services are over.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the president's travel plans during her briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

She did not provide details on if Trump will meet with foreign leaders during the trip, or who might travel with him as part of a US delegation.

The White House says more details on travel will be coming.