Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to agree to deal for ending war in Gaza

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Friday that Hamas must agree to a proposed peace deal for Gaza by 6 pm ET on Sunday and threatened that the group will suffer more attacks if it doesn't.

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on social media. “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.”

The Republican president unveiled the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.