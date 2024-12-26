Trump repeats call to acquire Panama Canal, Canada, and Greenland in Christmas greetings

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has repeated his call to acquire the Panama Canal, Canada, and Greenland, citing national security and economic benefits, in his Christmas greetings.

Through a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday, Trump reiterated his long-standing views on the importance of these territories for the United States.

"Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in "repair" money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about "anything," Trump wrote.

Trump added, "Also (Merry Christmas), to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens' Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World."

On Greenland, he said," Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!"

Trump also took a jab at his political opponents, saying, "Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME. They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing. Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky "souls" but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!"

"We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!" added Trump.

Earlier, Trump's son, Eric Trump, fuelled speculation further by posting a meme showing Trump purchasing Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal, captioned, "We are so back!!!"

Trump has long expressed interest in Greenland, calling its ownership necessary for "national security and freedom throughout the world."

He also referred to the Panama Canal as a "vital national asset for the United States due to its critical role to America's economy and national security."

Trump had also taken a jibe at Canada and said that the country should consider becoming the 51st state of the United States as this move would benefit Canadians through reduced taxes and military protection.