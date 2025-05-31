Begin typing your search...

    Trump proposes $1 bn in new investments for private Mars exploration programmes

    The White House’s 2026 budget proposal, released late on Friday, also allocates over $7 billion for lunar exploration.

    AuthorIANSIANS|31 May 2025 2:40 PM IST
    Trump proposes $1 bn in new investments for private Mars exploration programmes
    X
    US President Donald Trump (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: In a significant boost to space exploration, the Donald Trump-led US government has proposed $1 billion in new investments for Mars exploration programmes.

    The White House’s 2026 budget proposal, released late on Friday, also allocates over $7 billion for lunar exploration.

    “By allocating over $7 billion for lunar exploration and introducing $1 billion in new investments for Mars-focused programmes, the Budget ensures that America’s human space exploration efforts remain unparalleled, innovative, and efficient,” the Budget document said.

    The budget proposal also includes a new NASA initiative called the Commercial Mars Payload Services Program (CMPS).

    Donald TrumpNASA
    IANS

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X