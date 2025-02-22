Trump fires another salvo over 'funding' to India; Cong asks PM to refute allegations by ‘friend’

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump for the fourth time in recent days claimed that the Biden administration allocated USD 21 million funding to India for “voter turnout”, evoking a sharp response from the Congress which urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “talk to his friend” and strongly refute the allegation.

The opposition party demanded a white paper on the funds received in India from developmental agencies, aid mechanisms and multilateral forums. It also sought legal action against the RSS-BJP and “their ecosystem” for making wild allegations against credible civil society members, NGOs and political parties.

In Washington, speaking at a 'Governors Working Session,' Trump said: “Twenty-one million dollars going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We're giving 21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too.”

A video clipping from the event was posted on social media by the White House on Friday.

Trump also said that money went to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh to a firm that nobody ever heard of.

“Got USD 29 million. They got a check. Can you imagine? You have a little firm, you get 10,000 here, 10,000 there, and then we get 29 million from the United States government.

“There are two people working in that firm... I think they're very happy, they're very rich. They'll be on the cover of a very good business magazine pretty soon for being great scammers. USD 20 million for fiscal federalism, USD 90 million for biodiversity in Nepal and USD 47 million for improving learning outcomes in Asia. Asia got a lot of money,” Trump said.

In New Delhi, reacting to Trump’s remarks, the Congress demanded a comprehensive white paper on the funds that political parties, individuals, NGOs, organisations received from developmental agencies, aid mechanisms and multilateral forums.

“The white paper should not only focus on USAID funding, but all such agencies which fund both governments, individuals and all other entities under Indian law,” Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera told a press conference.

Khera said the Modi government, its ministers, its economic advisor, BJP’s IT department head, its ecosystem and “one-fourth media,” which acts as cheerleaders for the BJP are desperately tying themselves in knots to somehow prove their allegation of ‘deep state’ and ‘foreign intervention’ with regards to ‘USD 21 million USAID funds narrative.’

Khera pointed at “three significant developments,” including Trump's remark about “my friend Prime Minister Modi.”

“More Indian news media outlets have fact-checked the claim by BJP and Modi government's minister as untrue. Funds went to Bangladesh, not India; although India received USAID funds, but not for increasing voter turnout,” he said.

Now, an American newspaper, Washington Post, has come up with a fact check and “found no evidence that USD 21 million was due to be spent for voter turnout in India or for any other purpose”, even as the MEA spokesperson called this “very deeply troubling” and announced that “relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter,” he said.

Khera alleged that the RSS-BJP and its ilk are “habitual offenders” in two aspects – crafting fake narratives and propagating lies and seeking external assistance to destabilise the Indian state, democracy and the Constitution.

Khera alleged that there is no record of a Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) programme matching US government's description in India.

CEPPS did have a USD 21 million USAID contract — not for India, but for neighboring Bangladesh, he said.

“During 2012, the Anna Hazare movement was at its peak, Arvind Kejriwal was forming his own party, Chief Minister Narendra Modi was gearing to be BJP’s PM candidate. So, who benefitted from these funds? Who got 282 seats in Lok Sabha? The remaining amount started pouring in between US FY2020 and US FY2024,” Khera said.

Putting forward the Congress’ demands, Khera said PM Modi must talk to “his friend, US President Trump” and strongly refute the allegation on him that America was about to give USD 21 million to him and India for increasing voter turnout.

“RSS-BJP and all their ecosystem actors making wild allegations to bolster their fake narrative against credible civil society members, NGOs, Political parties, must not only be named and shamed on public forums, but legal action must also be taken against them for spreading lies and misleading the nation,” he said.

Hitting back at Khera, BJP leader Ajay Alok said the Congress people have probably lost their mind.

“We have already shown that the government got USD 2119 million between 2004-14 and just 1.5 million between 2014-25. We are shutting down these things. The Indian government is now acting, the US government has issued a list of who has got the money from where… this is part of a deep state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was also being funded from this money,” Alok claimed.

On Thursday, at a Republican Governors Association meeting, Trump claimed that the USD 21 million funding to India for 'voter turnout' was a “kickback” scheme, as he continued to attack the previous Biden administration over the now cancelled financial aid.

“USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India's turnout? We have got enough problems. We want our own turnout,” Trump said.

“I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we’re talking about, that means there’s a kickback because nobody has any idea what’s going on there,” he said.

Trump had raised similar concerns on Thursday and Wednesday, days after his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk claimed that USAID contributed USD 21 million to the Election Commission to boost voter turnout in India as he listed items on which the “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent.”

On February 16, DOGE also noted that all of the items have been cancelled.