Trump extends Christmas greetings to 'Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada'

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump shared a series of Christmas greetings on his social media platform, Truth Social, which included his "Governor" joke on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and suggested that Canada could become the 51st state of America.

Trump's post reiterated his "Governor" jibe, claiming that if Canada were to become the 51st state of the United States, "their Taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World."

He further suggested that National Hockey League (NHL) legend Wayne Gretzky should lead the nation.

This comes after Trump's recent viral comment, in which he referred to Trudeau as the "Governor of the Great State of Canada" following their dinner meeting.

On Truth Social, Trump had wrote, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada. I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on tariffs and trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

The remark sparked widespread amusement and debate, with many questioning whether it was a deliberate insult.

He also criticised "radical left lunatics."

Expanding his controversial comments, Trump issued veiled threats regarding US control over the Panama Canal, stating, "Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about 'anything.'"

He also mentioned Greenland, remarking sarcastically, "To the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and who want the US to be there, and we will!"

Trump also took a swipe at leftist critics, writing, "Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, me."

He accused them of seeking pardons from President Joe Biden, whom he described as a man with "absolutely no idea what he is doing."

Trump further targeted recent pardons issued by Biden, stating, "Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky 'souls' but, instead, will say, go to hell!"