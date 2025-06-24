Trump-announced ceasefire begins, says Iran state media

DUBAI: Iranian state television reported Tuesday that a ceasefire had begun in its war with Israel, even as Israel warned the public of a new missile barrage launched from Iran.

It wasn't immediately possible to reconcile the messages from Iran and Israel on the 12th day of their war.

Iranian state television announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the new missile barrage coming after the deadline set by President Donald Trump in his earlier ceasefire announcement.

A series of Iranian barrages before the ceasefire deadline killed three people and injured at least eight others in Israel, rescuers said.