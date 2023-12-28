Traffic accidents kill 2,250 people in Myanmar in 11 months

YANGON: A total of 2,250 people were killed, and 6,159 others injured in 4,421 traffic accidents recorded in Myanmar in the first 11 months of this year, according to the Road Transport Administration Department (RTAD) on Thursday.

The figure for traffic accidents in the cited period is compared to 5,202 registered a year earlier, Xinhua news agency.

From January to November this year, Yangon Region reported the highest number of deaths from road accidents at 387, followed by Mandalay Region with 315 deaths and Shan State with 308, showed the RTAD data.

Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw recorded 94 road accidents during the 11 months, killing 80 people and injuring 122 others.

In Myanmar, a total of 2,795 people were killed with 7,853 others injured in 5,631 traffic accidents in the whole year of 2022, official data showed.