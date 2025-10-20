Top Pakistani leaders extend Diwali greetings to Hindus in country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top leaders extended greetings to the Hindus in Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, reiterating commitment to protect the rights of minorities in the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the festival of Diwali “reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil”.

He noted that the Constitution guaranteed equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.

Zardari also lauded the services of Hindu community in education, commerce, and public service.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message extended his “heartfelt greetings” to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world, wishing them a happy Diwali.

“As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality,” he said.

PM Sharif called on people to work together to ensure that all citizens could live in peace and contribute to progress, regardless of their faith or background.