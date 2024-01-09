Timor-Leste President "marvels" at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

GANDHINAGAR: In a testament to the global appeal of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Jose Ramos-Horta, the President of Timor-Leste, expressed his admiration for the event, stating, "I am very marvelled by everything that I see." The summit, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has drawn leaders from various nations, fostering discussions on economic collaboration and development.

President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique also shared insights on the discussions held during the summit, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the talks.

"We discussed a lot of things together, not only agriculture but power. We have a lot of Indian companies in Mozambique," he stated.

President Nyusi emphasised the potential for collaboration in sectors beyond agriculture, including power, fishing, and tourism, showcasing the depth of engagement between India and Mozambique.

The South Korean ambassador, Chang Jae-bok, commended Gujarat's vibrancy and expressed anticipation for the summit.

"Gujarat is a very vibrant state. So, this Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a much-awaited event," he remarked.

"Two years ago, it was scheduled to hold but unfortunately, it was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic. But this year, with the full strength of the participation from many foreign countries, will be a great success this time... There will be good cooperation between India and Korea in the sector of future technologies, like green hydrogen and some biotech industries. So we are looking forward to the events," The South Korean ambassador added.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will have various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies have displayed products made from world class state of the art technology.

E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.