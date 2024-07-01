Three labourers shot dead in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead three labourers working at a brick kiln in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, police said, a week after at least four labourers were kidnapped from the same province.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Ghaznikhel police station in Lakki Marwat district.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the murders. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are ascertaining the cause behind the triple murder.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the matter and directed police to arrest the accused.

On June 29, at least four labourers were abducted by some unknown gunmen in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened in the province's Tank district when the labourers were working on the rectification of an electric tower.

"Some unknown armed gunmen initially abducted 13 labourers from the restive district in northwest Pakistan on Saturday. However, they released nine and took four with them later on," District Police Officer Abdus Salam Khalid said.

The police official said that they are making hectic efforts to secure the release of the four workers.

Tank is the most vulnerable district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where the terrorists and militants are active against the security forces, police and government officials.