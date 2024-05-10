Three dead as bus falls into river in Russia's St Petersburg

MOSCOW: At least three people were killed, and several others injured, when an out-of-control passenger bus fell into a river in Russia's St Petersburg city on Friday, reports said.

The incident occurred at the Potseluev Bridge (Bridge of Kisses), as per city officials when the bus, with around 20 people on board, fell into the Moyka River, RT reported.

CCTV camera footage shows the bus driver losing control of his vehicle as it turned the corner and rammed several stationary cars before breaking through railings and falling into the water, where it got almost fully submerged

According to the Emergencies Ministry, four more victims have been declared clinically dead, while two others are in critical condition.

Nine people have been recovered from the sunken vehicle, after a rescue operation which involved 69 personnel and 18 specialised equipment units, it added.

According to witnesses, some passengers were able to get out of the vehicle without assistance. According to police, the driver is being held at a police station and a criminal case has been filed against him.