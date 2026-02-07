Three arrested in Peshawar linked to suicide attack at Shia mosque in Pakistan's capital

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Khadijah al-Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, in one of the worst terror attacks targeting the community in recent years.

A police official said that during the operation late on Friday night, two brothers of the alleged suicide bomber and a woman were arrested and interrogation is currently underway.

According to investigation officials, an identity card recovered from them helped establish the attacker’s identity as Yasir.