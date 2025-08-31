The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was losing patience with President Donald Trump. Trump had been saying — repeatedly, publicly, exuberantly — that he had “solved” the military conflict between India and Pakistan, a dispute that dates back more than 75 years and is far deeper and more complicated than Trump was making it out to be.

During a phone call on June 17, Trump brought it up again, saying how proud he was of ending the military escalation. He mentioned that Pakistan was going to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, an honour for which he had been openly campaigning. The not-so-subtle implication, according to people familiar with the call, was that Modi should do the same.

The Indian leader bristled. He told Trump that US involvement had nothing to do with the recent ceasefire. It had been settled directly between India and Pakistan.

Trump largely brushed off Modi’s comments, but the disagreement — and Modi’s refusal to engage on the Nobel — has played an outsize role in the souring relationship between the two leaders, whose once-close ties go back to Trump’s first term. The dispute has played out against the backdrop of trade talks of immense importance to India and the US, and the fallout risks pushing India closer to American adversaries in Beijing and Moscow.

Modi landed in China on Saturday, where he’s expected to meet with President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

This article is based on interviews with more than a dozen people in Washington and New Delhi, most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a relationship that has far-reaching implications for both sides, with Trump eroding ties with an important partner and India alienating its biggest trading partner as it tries to keep its economy afloat.

Friend Turns Foe

Just weeks after the June phone call, and with trade talks dragging on, Trump startled India by announcing that imports from the country would be subjected to a tariff of 25%. And on Wednesday, he slapped India with an additional 25% tariff for buying Russian oil, adding up to a crushing 50%.

Modi, who once called Trump “a true friend,” was officially on the outs. After telling Modi that he would travel to India later this year for the Quad summit, Trump no longer has plans to visit in the fall, according to people familiar with the president’s schedule.

In India, Trump is now seen in some quarters as a source of national humiliation. Last week, a giant Trump effigy was paraded around a festival in Maharashtra with signs declaring him a backstabber. The blows from the US have been so intense that one Indian official described them as “gundagardi” (bullying or thuggery).

The two men have not spoken since the phone call on June 17.

At its core, the story of Trump and Modi is about two brash, populist leaders with big egos and authoritarian tendencies, and the web of loyalties that help keep both men in power. And it is also the tale of an American president with his eye on a Nobel Prize, running smack into the immovable third rail of Indian politics: conflict with Pakistan.

Political Non-starter

Few in India expected Modi to end up in this situation. He won his third term in office on the promise of transforming himself and his country into global players. And even if Trump was known to focus more on personal relationships and less on geopolitical strategy, the Indians thought that dynamic would work in their favour.

During Trump’s first term, he attended the large “Howdy Modi!” rally of the Indian diaspora in Texas. Months later, the American president visited Modi’s home state of Gujarat for an event branded “Namaste Trump!” Modi greeted him with a hug at the airport and then celebrated Trump with music, dancers and more than one lakh cheering attendees.

In Trump’s second term, foreign leaders have found success by tending to his ego with compliments and gifts.

The British Prime Minister arrived at the White House with a letter from King Charles. The Finnish president bonded with Trump on the golf course. Even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, whom Trump once berated in public, showed up at the White House and thanked him in front of the cameras.

But what Trump wants most from Modi is a political non-starter. If Modi were to be perceived as having caved to American pressure for a ceasefire with a weaker nation, the costs at home would be enormous.

Modi’s strongman identity depends, in large part, on how tough he is on Pakistan. Acknowledging that Trump had a role, let alone nominating him for a Nobel for it, would be seen as surrender.

For Pakistan, which has found itself in Trump’s good graces recently, the decision to nominate him for the prize came quickly.

It is difficult to quantify exactly how much influence the US had in resolving the latest outbreak of violence between India and Pakistan. Trump contends that he used trade as leverage to get the two sides to stop fighting. After these enticements and warnings, he said, “all of a sudden they said, ‘I think we’ll stop’” the fighting.

India denies that. Washington does carry a lot of sway on both sides, and historically, messages from American leaders have helped quell tensions. But the fact that Modi could not find a way to even subtly acknowledge some Trump’s role, given the stakes, shows how explosive the issue is for him.

“The idea that Modi would accept a ceasefire under US pressure or that he needed or sought meditation — it doesn’t just go against his personality,” said Tanvi Madan, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “It goes against Indian diplomatic practice. Modi sold his relationships with US presidents as an asset — strategically and politically — and now the opposition is portraying his friendship with Trump as a liability.”

After the June call with Trump, Indian officials put out a statement saying Modi had “firmly stated that India does not and will never accept mediation” and that “President Trump listened carefully” and “expressed his support toward India’s fight against terrorism”. The White House did not acknowledge the call, nor did Trump post about it on his social media accounts.

And yet, four days after he spoke with Modi, Trump mentioned the issue again when he announced a peace deal between Congo and Rwanda. “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan,” Trump posted. “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do.”

More Than Russia

Trump said the tariffs on India were a punishment for buying Russian oil, and for the protectionist nature of the Indian market, a long-standing complaint for Trump and other American presidents.

The White House insists that the two men have “a respectful relationship” and “remain in close communication,” Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement. “President Trump was able to successfully bring peace to the conflict between India and Pakistan,” she said, repeating the assertion that India had flatly denied.

But to many officials and observers, the colossal penalties on India in particular appear to be a punishment for not falling in line rather than any kind of cohesive effort to reduce the trade deficit or cut off funding for Putin’s war. They point out that China, the biggest importer of Russian crude, has been spared.

“If this was a real change in policy in trying to squeeze Russia, Trump could have put his weight behind legislation that would have imposed secondary sanctions on countries that buy Russian hydrocarbons,” said Richard M Rossow, the chair on India at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The fact that they have uniquely targeted India says this is about more than just Russia.”

India is now alone with Brazil, led by a president who has antagonised Trump directly, in being subject to 50% tariffs, higher than any other country. (Pakistan came away with 19%.)

Another point of tension has been the power of the anti-immigrant sentiments within Trump’s base. Indian officials believed early on that they could find common ground with the American right-wing movement but they were caught off guard by the rift among Trump’s supporters over H-1B visas, with much of the attention directed at Indians, who make up the largest holders of such visas.

Indian students also make up 1 out of every 4 foreign students in the US, so Trump’s crackdown on student visas took the country by surprise.

Stephen Miller, a top adviser to Trump, has repeatedly complained to the president about the high numbers of immigrants lacking permanent legal status from India, who are among those who have been rounded up and deported as part of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. The method and timing of some of those deportations caused headaches for Modi, and also made it clear that Trump would not be sensitive to the political realities the Indian leader was facing.

Planeloads of deportees in shackles and handcuffs arrived in India in February, causing an uproar just as Modi was departing for a trip to Washington.

But at a friendly news conference during the visit that month, there were signs that the two sides could still find a way forward, with India buying billions of dollars more of American oil and gas, to assuage Trump’s grievance over the balance sheet. “We can make up the difference very easily with the deficit,” Trump said, with Modi standing next to him.

No Intervention

Then, in May, some of the worst fighting in decades erupted between India and Pakistan.

The conflict began after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack on the Indian side of Kashmir, a contested region between the two nations, while Vice President JD Vance and his family were on a visit in India. Trump called Modi to express his sympathies.

As the conflict raged, with both sides firing drones and missiles over four days, the Trump administration stepped in to lend its weight for a diplomatic solution, with the VP and the Secretary of State making calls to both sides.

Early in the evening on the fourth day of fighting, reporters were called for a news conference in New Delhi with rumours that a conditional ceasefire had been agreed to by the two sides. But just before India’s foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, stepped up to the podium to make the announcement, Trump upstaged him by flashing an announcement of “FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE” on Truth Social.

Minutes later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced that India and Pakistan had agreed “to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.” That statement in particular was galling to the Indians because it has been India’s policy for decades that the issue of Pakistan — especially in relation to Kashmir — is one for the two countries to handle alone, without third-party mediation.

The shock and anger was clear on the faces of the Indian officials in the room. Misri stepped up and read his statement, making no mention of any outside role or Trump’s claim, and left. When reporters swarmed around other officials and asked about Trump’s declaration, one official pushed back: “Do you believe me or Trump?”

‘No’ to Washington

By the time Trump and Modi got on the phone in June, there might have been an opportunity to mend ties and refocus on the ongoing trade negotiations. But that did not happen.

The call, which lasted 35 minutes, took place as Trump flew back to Washington on Air Force One after he left early from the Group of 7 major industrialised nations meeting in Canada, which Modi also attended.

Modi declined an invitation from Trump to stop by DC before he flew home. His officials were scandalised that Trump might try to force their leader into a handshake with Pakistan’s Army chief, who had also been invited to the White House for lunch around the same time.

“It was another clear sign,” a senior Indian official said, “that Trump cared little for the complexity of their issue or the sensitivities and history around it.” Later on, there was talk of trying to set up another call to finalise a partial trade deal.

But with the trust between the two leaders eroding, Indians were wary of putting Modi on the phone with Trump. “Indian officials were nervous that Trump would post whatever he wanted on Truth Social, regardless of what agreements were made on the call,” a senior Indian official said.

Trump, frustrated by the tariff negotiations, reached out to Modi several times, according to two people briefed on the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss them publicly. Modi did not respond to those requests, they said.

Kelly, the White House spokesperson, denied that Trump had reached out. In the final stretch before the additional 25% tariff kicked in Wednesday, Trump announced he was nominating Sergio Gor, a close adviser, to serve as ambassador to India, with the additional charge of special envoy for the region.

Indian officials were torn over how to read the nomination — Gor was close to Trump, yes, but they were offended that the “regional” envoy designation lumped India in with Pakistan.

In the hours before the deadline, officials from the US and India held a virtual meeting, discussing a range of issues from trade to defence cooperation. But not only have the additional tariffs gone into effect as announced, Trump’s advisers have continued railing against India. One called India’s approach to trade negotiations “arrogant” and another went as far as calling the conflict in Ukraine “Modi’s war”.

Now, Modi, in public at least, appears to be moving on from talk of trade negotiations. Instead, he is talking about “self-reliance” and reviving his decade-old “Make in India” campaign as he continues to play to his home base.

And during this weekend’s trip to China — Modi’s first in seven years — he is expected to have a receptive audience for stronger and expanded ties with Beijing and Moscow.