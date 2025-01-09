Tens of thousands ordered to evacuate as fires tear through Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES: Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, fuelled by powerful Santa Ana winds, sending residents fleeing from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

Thousands of firefighters were battling at least three separate blazes on Wednesday, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena. One of the fires was the most destructive in the modern history of the city of LA.

Tens of thousands of people have been notified by authorities to evacuate their homes because of the multiple fires burning in the Los Angeles region. Officials say at least five people have died in the wildfires.

Here's the latest:

Billy Crystal and wife lose longtime home in Palisades fire

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice have lost their home of 45 years in the Palisades fire.

The couple released a statement confirming their home was among the hundreds burned in fires in and around Los Angeles.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this,” the Crystals wrote in the statement.

Mandy Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton are among the stars who have lost homes in the blazes. Many others are among the tens of thousands who have evacuated due to the flames, with some still awaiting word on the fate of their homes.

Evacuations ordered due to new fire in the Hollywood Hills

Tens of thousands of people have been notified by authorities to evacuate their homes because of the multiple fires burning in the Los Angeles region.

The most recent mandatory evacuations orders came Wednesday evening related to the Sunset fire, a new fire in the Hollywood Hills. That order was in place for Laurel Canyon Boulevard on the west to Mulholland Drive, with others in nearby areas warned to be ready to leave.

Mandatory evacuation orders also remained in place near the Palisades fire west of Los Angeles, including parts of Santa Monica. People have also been told to leave their homes in the San Fernando Valley near the Hurst fire. Others were told to leave their residences in parts Altadena because of the Eaton fire.

Uber offers free rides to evacuation centers

Uber is offering free rides up to $40 to active evacuation centers using the code WILDFIRE25, according to LA County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath.

Biden has formally signed off on a federal disaster declaration

The White House says the declaration allows for federal funding to be made available to impacted individuals in Los Angeles County for temporary housing and home repairs as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs aimed at helping individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

Multiple states sending firefighters

Firefighters from multiple states have arrived or are on the way to help with the fires, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

He said 60 teams were coming from Oregon, 45 from Washington state, 15 from Utah, 10 from New Mexico and “numerous” teams were coming from Arizona.

Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton among stars who've lost homes

Wildfires that are burning in and around Los Angeles have burned several celebrities' homes and forced stars, including Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore and James Woods, to evacuate.

Moore, Cary Elwes and Paris Hilton are among the stars who said Wednesday they had lost homes in the fires.

“Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family,” Moore said on Instagram, posting a video of devastated streets in the Altadena neighbourhood near Pasadena. “Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control,” the actor-singer wrote.

Hilton said a Malibu home where her young son took his first steps was among those lost to the flames.

“The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking,” she wrote.