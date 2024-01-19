Tel Aviv women march for hostages’ release, demand swift action

TEL AVIV: In a powerful demonstration, hundreds of women took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Friday, urging the Israeli government and the international community to intensify efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, CNN reported.

Videos circulated on social media depicted women carrying signs with messages such as “no more time,” while chants of “me too, unless you’re a Jew” and “wake up world” echoed through the streets.

Witnesses estimate that over 1,500 people participated in the protest, although official numbers from Israeli authorities are pending. The call for action originated from a women’s rights organization, but men also joined the march, as reported by CNN.

Organisers, expressing urgency, declared, “The government is taking its time, but their time has run out.”

“We’ll distribute signs and embark on a protest march for our kidnapped ones held captive for over 100 days in Gaza, enduring abuse by Hamas with no prospect of release.”

The protest aimed to draw attention to the plight of hostages enduring abuse in Gaza for over 100 days under Hamas control.

Hamas and other factions took approximately 240 hostages into Gaza on October 7. While more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages were released during a weeklong truce in late November, following an exchange with Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, Israel believes 132 hostages remain in Gaza, with around 107 still presumed alive.

Meanwhile, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot seemed to criticise Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, disputing claims of a full defeat of Hamas in northern Gaza.

Eisenkot said, “Those who say that there was an absolute defeat [of Hamas] and lack of will and ability are not telling the truth.” He acknowledged that while there was significant damage to Hamas capabilities, a strategic achievement was not fully realized.

“A strategic achievement was not reached. Partially reached. We did not demolish the Hamas organization,” he added.

He added that he also sees himself as part of this failure. Israel has said that 253 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attack and believes 132 hostages are still in Gaza – 105 of them alive and 27 dead, CNN reported.