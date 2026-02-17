Tarique Rahman sworn in as new Prime Minister of Bangladesh

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.

Rahman, the son of former premier Khaleda Zia and late President Ziaur Rahman, returned home two months ago after living in London in self-exile for 17 years. He will serve as the prime minister for the next five years.