Takaichi’s landslide win reflects deep structural, ideological shift in Japan: China

He was replying to a question at a media briefing here whether Beijing's tough stance toward Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, persisting with diplomatic tension, influenced the outcome of elections in her favour.

China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, firmly opposes any erroneous words and actions that interfere in its internal affairs, infringe upon its core interests, Lin said, defending Beijing's tough stance towards Japan in the last few months objecting to Takaichi’s remarks.

China mounted a massive diplomatic offensive against Japan over Takaichi’s remarks in November last year that a Taiwan contingency could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan that may lead to action from the country's defence forces in support of the United States.