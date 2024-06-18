Taiwan to receive 1,700 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles from US by year-end

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo announced on Monday that the island nation is set to receive all 1,700 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles and 100 launchers purchased from the United States by the end of this year, following a two-year delay, Focus Taiwan reported.

The timeline update came during a legislative session in response to queries from ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Wang Ting-yu about the delivery schedule.

Originally allocated NTD11.81 billion (USD364 million) over the fiscal years 2018-2025 for the procurement, Taiwan had expected delivery to commence in 2022 but faced setbacks. According to Wang, Taiwan has yet to receive any missiles as per the original schedule due to failed US Army tests.

Minister Koo acknowledged the delays were indeed caused by the weapons' failure to meet required US Army standards initially. However, he assured that all necessary tests have now been successfully passed, ensuring delivery before year-end, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Highlighting the significance of the acquisition, Koo mentioned the TOW 2B anti-tank missiles and launchers are part of three major arms packages purchased from the US, all of which have encountered significant delays.

Among these packages are 66 F-16V fighter jets and AGM-154 air-to-ground missile systems renowned for their precision in strikes against surface targets. Koo disclosed that Taiwan anticipates receiving two F-16V prototypes for further flight tests by the fourth quarter of this year, with a request to receive all 66 by the end of 2026.

Regarding the AGM-154s, Koo did not specify the quantity purchased or the expected delivery timeline. Describing the capabilities of the TOW 2B missiles, an unnamed military source explained they are designed to target the vulnerable tops of armored vehicles, enhancing Taiwan's defensive capabilities in potential invasion scenarios.

During a visit to Taiwan in May, Michael McCaul, chair of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, cited approximately USD20 billion worth of pending arms sales to Taiwan, attributing delays primarily to industry-related issues, Focus Taiwan reported.