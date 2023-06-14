Begin typing your search...

Taiwan needs European friends to maintain status quo in strait, minister says

Taiwan wants to secure peace and stability by maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan strait shared with China

ByReutersReuters|14 Jun 2023 9:38 AM GMT
Taiwan wants to secure peace and stability by maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan strait shared with China, but keeping that will need support from European states, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said in Prague on Wednesday.

"In order for Taiwan to stay strong and resilient and to have the courage to continue the policy of maintaining the status quo, we do need support from European friends," Wu said in a speech at a conference in the Czech capital.

Reuters

