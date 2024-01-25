Taiwan detects 18 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI: Taiwan's ministry of national defence has detected 18 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 24) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 25), the Taiwan News reported.

According to the MND, one of the 18 People's Liberation Army (PLA) fighter jets breached the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the country's air defence identification zone.

Meanwhile, three PLA aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.

Taiwan responded by sending aircraft and navy ships, as well as deploying air defence missile systems, to monitor PLA action.

The defence ministry of Taiwan, meanwhile, also tracked three Chinese balloons on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan News, the first crossed the median line at 5:57 a.m. 133 km (72 NM) west of Keelung, the second at 3:11 p.m. 230 km (124 NM) west of Pingtung, and the third at 3:30 p.m. 244 km (132 NM) west of Pingtung.

The balloons travelled east and later disappeared at 6:32 a.m., 3:57 p.m., and 4:14 p.m, respectively.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of grey zone tactics by gradually increasing the number of military aircraft and navy ships operating near Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," reported Taiwan News.

This month, Taiwan detected 223 Chinese military planes and 106 navy vessels.