Syria's Assad arrives in China for opening event of Asian Games
Assad is due to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games along with more than a dozen foreign dignitaries
BEIJING: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has arrived in China's eastern city of Hangzhou, state media said on Thursday.
Assad is due to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games along with more than a dozen foreign dignitaries, the foreign ministry said earlier.
In a statement on Tuesday, Assad's presidential office said he would lead a senior delegation for a series of meetings in several Chinese cities, including a summit with President Xi Jinping.
