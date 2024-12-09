Syrian insurgents say they won't interfere with women's dressing or personal freedoms

DAMASCUS: Syrian insurgents who toppled President Bashar Assad said they won't impose any religious dress code on women and vowed to guarantee personal freedom for everyone.

In a statement posted on social media, the insurgents' General Command said “it is strictly forbidden to interfere with women's dress or impose any request related to their clothing or appearance, including requests for modesty”.

The command said it affirms that personal freedom is guaranteed to everyone, and that respect for the rights of individuals is the basis for building a civilised nation.

In areas that were controlled by Syrian opposition groups since the civil war erupted in 2011, the vast majority of women dressed modestly, only revealing their faces and hands.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the militant leader whose forces entered Damascus over the weekend, has renounced longtime ties to al-Qaida and depicted himself as a champion of pluralism and tolerance.