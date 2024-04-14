Sydney mass stabbing attacker suffered mental health issues: police

SYDNEY: Police on Sunday said that the perpetrator of mass stabbing at the Sydney shopping centre that claimed six lives was suffering from mental health issues.

The offender was identified as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi from Queensland, New South Wales (NSW) Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters.

The police official said the attack was not driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are continuing to work through the profiling of the offender but very clearly to us at this stage, it would appear that this is related to the mental health of the individual involved," he added.

Emergency services were called to the shopping centre on Saturday afternoon following reports that multiple people had been stabbed, NSW Police said in a press release on Sunday.

A police officer attended and was allegedly confronted by Cauchi, armed with a knife. Cauchi allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was shot dead, according to the press release.

Five other people, including four women believed to be aged between 20 and 55 and a man aged in his 30s, who were in the centre, died at the scene.

Twelve others, including nine women, two men and a 9-month-old child, suffering stab wounds, were treated by paramedics and taken to various Sydney hospitals.

A 38-year-old woman who was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition has since died.

Police are aware that other people have also sought medical treatment for various injuries, the release said.