Strong earthquake hits Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: A strong earthquake jolted Kathmandu early morning on Tuesday. The earthquake measuring 7 magnitude on Richter scale was recorded by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre at 6.50 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Dinggye, China, according to the centre.

The earthquake was felt in neighbouring Kavrepalanchwok and Dhading districts as well. People came out of their houses out of panic in Kathmandu.

However, there are no reports of any damage so far due to the earthquake.