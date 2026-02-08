Stabbed Indian students recovering well; consular officials visit them in Russia's hospital

These four Indians were among at least six people injured in the stabbing attack on Saturday at the State Medical University in Ufa, about 1,200 km east of the Russian capital, in Bashkortostan Republic.



Indian Consular officials from Kazan on Sunday visited the four students at the hospital where they were taken after the stabbing incident.



"They are stable and recovering well. Our consul officer met them today in the hospital and also met other students in the hostel," the Indian mission here said. "We are in regular touch with them."