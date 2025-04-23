St Peter's Basilica opens to public to pay their respects to Pope Francis before his funeral

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican opened St Peter's Basilica to the general public Wednesday to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, with thousands of people filling the central aisle and Swiss Guards standing at attention.

Francis' body will lie in state in the basilica until Saturday's funeral and burial.

The public mourning period began at 11 am after Francis' casket was transported from the Vatican hotel where he lived to the basilica.

The procession of cardinals and bishops brought Francis through the same piazza where he gave what became his final salute in his popemobile on Easter Sunday.

Francis died on Monday at age 88.